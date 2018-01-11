ALTON - Marquette Catholic two-sport athlete, Katelyn Fitzgerald signed her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play field hockey at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin.

“It’s the most exciting experience of my high school career. It definitely means a lot to me,” Fitzgerald said. “I didn’t think there was going be this big of a turnout, but it just shows we really are a family at Marquette.”

Fitzgerald, a goalkeeper, managed to get a tryout thanks to her high school coach Carol Eckhoff, who was referring a game involving the Milwaukee Field Hockey Club. She referenced Fitzgerald and won her a tryout, which she took full advantage of.

“I tried out, and their goalie coach contacted me who knew the goalie coach at Concordia. She introduced to me their head coach [Samantha Landis], and it was an instant connection,” Fitzgerald said. “I went on a tour, and it just felt right. I made my decision and decided that’s where I want to go.”

Concordia University is a private Lutheran liberal arts college with over 7,770 students on campus. The Falcons compete in the NCAA Division-III.

One of the perks she’s looking forward to has to do with the location and the view that comes with it.

“It’s not a small campus, but it’s not a huge campus. You walk out of the admissions building and maybe about a football fields length is Lake Michigan.”

Mequon is mostly a suburb of Milwaukee so that Fitzgerald won’t be too far away from a big city. However, the campus is roughly a five-hour drive away, which she’s fine with, but at the same time apprehensive.

“It’s definitely exciting, but also nerve-racking. I mean it’s going to scary leaving my parents and everything that I’ve known, but I’m ready to make that step.”

