Katelyn E. DeardeuffName: Katelyn Elizabeth Deardeuff

Parents: Christopher Deardeuff, Holly Deardeuff 

Weight: 8 lbs.

Birthdate: 4/21/2015 

Time: 12:53 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Danie & Sherrie Dorman, (late) Will Deardeuff & (late) Debra Deardeuff  

Great-Grandparents: Charlotte Deardeuff, Melba Friedel

