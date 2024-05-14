LAS VEGAS - It's official - Edwardsville native Kate Martin has made the roster of the Women's National Basketball Association defending champions Las Vegas Aces, and is set to make her debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Sparks in the Aces' season opener at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Martin, who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2019, played on two IHSA Final Four teams for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019, finishing second and fourth, respectively. then played at the University of Iowa, where she helped the Hawkeyes to the NCAA national championship game in 2023 and 2024, losing both times to LSU and South Carolina, respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Martin played alongside Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in men's or women's Division-I NCAA basketball, and was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever. She was nicknamed "The Glue" by head coach Lisa Bluder, who announced her retirement on Monday.

Martin was drafted in the second round, 18th overall, by the Aces, and made the team with her strong work ethic and leadership skills. She'll play alongside another former Hawkeye teammate, Megan Gusttafson, who signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas during the off-season.

Martin's debut game against the Sparks is set to tip-off at 9 p.m., St. Louis time, and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

More like this: