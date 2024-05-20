WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WNBA

MARTIN MAKES OFFICIAL DEBUT WITH ACES, HITS THREE-POINTER IN VEGAS WIN: Edwardsville's Kate Martin made her official debut with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday afternoon, and hit a three-pointer for her first WNBA basket in an 89-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Martin played 26 minutes in the game, and was one-of-four from the field overall, one-of-three from behind the three-point line, with five rebounds and three assists, also being called for two fouls.

Las Vegas, the two-time defending WNBA champions, are now 2-0 and continue their four-game season-opening home stand on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, then host the Indiana Fever, and overall number one draft choice and Martin's former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, Thursday. Both games start at 9 p.m., St. Louis time, with Thursday's game broadcast on NBATV.

