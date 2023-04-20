SALEM - Metro East Lutheran's girls soccer team dominated Salem with a 10-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon and in the game Kate Jose set a school record for most goals with seven in the matchup.

It was a record-setting day for Kate Jose, who has shined all season for the Knights.

She found the back of the net seven times against Salem on Wednesday, the most ever scored in a MELHS girls' soccer contest.

The Knights' Allison Waller had a hat trick and five assists in the win at Salem.

Sam Disher also had two assists for the Knights and Vivienne Runnels also had an assist, with Sam Loethen having four saves in goal in recording the clean sheet.

Metro-East is now 6-9-0, while the Wildcats go to 2-9-1.

