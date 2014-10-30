Name:Kate Elizabeth Alward

Parents: Kevin & Jessica Alward

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7 lbs 14 oz

Birthdate: 10 16-2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 10:49 pm

Hospital: St. Anothony's

Grandparents: Steve and Marcia Nagy, Brighton Il, Marlyn & Margaret Alward, Piasa Il

Great-Grandparents: John & Helen Nagy, Moro Il, Richard & Phyllis Vice, Greenfield Il, 

Great Great Grandfather Clayborn Wallis, Carlinville, Il

 