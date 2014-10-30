Kate Elizabeth Alward
October 30, 2014 2:24 PM
Listen to the story
Name:Kate Elizabeth Alward
Parents: Kevin & Jessica Alward
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birthdate: 10 16-2014
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 10:49 pm
Hospital: St. Anothony's
Grandparents: Steve and Marcia Nagy, Brighton Il, Marlyn & Margaret Alward, Piasa Il
Great-Grandparents: John & Helen Nagy, Moro Il, Richard & Phyllis Vice, Greenfield Il,
Great Great Grandfather Clayborn Wallis, Carlinville, Il