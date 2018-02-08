Kassie Herrmann earns February employee honor at Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Kassie Herrmann, seated in the middle, is Alton Memorial Hospital's February Employee of the Month. Kassie was nominated while working on the Transitional Care Unit and now works on the Medical Care Unit. Article continues after sponsor message Her co-workers say that “Kassie is a very competent nurse. She cares deeply for her patients as well as the staff. She is always willing to help anybody and she is a great asset to this unit and hospital. Kassie is also a great leader and takes the initiative to make situations better. Kassie is very intellectual and proves to be an awesome RN by countering bad situations with patients before they code. She is awesome, loving and kind!” Print Version Submit a News Tip