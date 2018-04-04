GREENFIELD - Greenfield-Northwestern’s Kassidy Walters is a girls basketball player who will be talked about for many years to come.

Walters closed her career in February, eclipsing the 1,700-point mark and averaged 22.8 points a game with 8.2 rebounds this past season.

Walters concluded her career as the top Tigers girls basketball career scorer with 1,723 points. She topped Lauren Meehan’s career record of 1,588 points in the Carrollton Tournament in January. She finished the year with 685 points in 30 games, a 22.8 points-per-game average. She averaged 8.2 rebounds a game this season.

She led the Tigers to a 19-11 overall season, which was what she said she was proudest of in 2017-2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walters admitted she wanted to help lead Greenfield-Northwestern’s program to have success in the win column and she knows she and her teammates did that this year. The Tigers reached the regional championship game this year before losing. The Greenfield-Northwestern player said she definitely wants to continue basketball on in college but realizes the academic side of post-high school will be equally important for her future.

“Playing collegiate basketball is an honor itself because you are playing on the next level up,” she said.

Walters said the academic side of college will be as important to her as basketball and she wants to find the right school to fit those needs.

Greenfield head girls basketball coach Caleb Williams said he was proud of Walters for her fantastic season and what she has meant to the Tigers program.

Walters expressed sadness after her last game but said it has meant a lot for her to wear the Tiger jersey and play basketball with her teammates.

“It is important to hold our heads up high for what we have done the past four seasons,” she said. “We had 19 wins this season and got to the regional championship game. I wish the girls returning the best of luck with this program. I feel honored to help bring attention to the program and hope the girls do well next year.”

More like this: