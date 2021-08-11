BELLEVILLE - The team of Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC (KEG) is proud to announce the celebration of its 15th year in business. Founded in 2006, the engineering and construction firm has grown from a 3-person operation in a small, shared office space in Belleville, Illinois to its impressive portfolio today of 9 offices in 4 states, 50 employees, and countless successful infrastructure projects throughout the Midwest.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years, but time flies when you’re having fun,” said Geri E. Boyer, PE, President and Founder of KEG. “I am so proud of our team at KEG and all we accomplish together. It truly takes a village.”

KEG was founded by Geri E. Boyer, PE and Marsia Murphey, PE. Both women had years of engineering experience and led successful careers in the industry, but still yearned for a more inclusive and flexible workplace culture. As a working mom, Boyer saw an immediate need for more flexibility, understanding, and acceptance of the needs of working parents.

“We were really ahead of the game on a lot of what is expected of employers today. Flexibility, work/life balance, juggling parenting and working full-time - those have always been a top concern of mine as a business owner. At KEG, we have made strides from day one to be a great place to work for both our employees and their families,” Boyer said. “We want our team to lead happy, fulfilling lives. Your job shouldn’t inhibit you from being a good parent, spouse, friend, etc. It was always a goal of mine as an owner to be the kind of boss I wish I’d had as a working mom, and I feel like that’s what has made us so successful over these 15 years. Treat others how you want to be treated, listen to your employees, address their needs before your own, and the rest will fall into place.”

Boyer purchased Murphey’s share of the business in 2012 and is still the sole owner of the firm today. KEG formed KEG Build in 2010, expanding its operations to roadway construction services. In the following years, KEG continued growing - completing larger and more complex projects, adding different areas of expertise and services to its portfolio, and establishing a presence in Indiana, Missouri, and Minnesota. Boyer attributes the firm’s growth to its employees and the important partnerships made throughout its 15 years in business.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our team, clients, and partners. We have some really great people, both within KEG and our partner firms, that support our mission and do wonderful work in their communities,” Boyer said. “Our clients and partners lift us up, make us better, and keep us motivated. We are so grateful for the many people who have supported us on this incredible journey. It’s been a blessing to do what we love and make many friendships along the way.”

KEG is a 100% woman-owned professional engineering firm that provides exceptional, innovative, and comprehensive solutions for our clients that improve our environment and leads to economic vitality. KEG offices are located in Belleville, Glen Carbon, Peoria, Geneva and Champaign, Illinois, as well as Evansville, Indiana, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

