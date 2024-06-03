ALTON - Sophomore Karly Davenport finished the 2024 season with a qualification to state. She twice broke the Marquette Catholic High School record in the 200 meters. She had a time of 26.19 at the sectional meet.

Karly also stands out in volleyball for the Explorers.

She posted a time of 26.62 in the prelims for 16th overall at the state meet.

Karly’s mother said she was very proud of her daughter for her accomplishments.

Davenport is an excellent student at Marquette Catholic. She is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Marquette head girls coach Billy Sprague said Karly has a very bright future for the Explorers over the next two seasons.

The coach said the team asked so much of her - she ran on the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays, did the open 200, long jumped, triple jumped and even the 4 x 400 relay.

“She is a very special competitor,” the coach said. “She lifts her other teammates at meets and you can always hear her encouraging her teammates.”

