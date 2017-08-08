Name: Karlie Ballinger

Parents: Tekenya Ballinger and Khiree Smith of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 6 lbs 8 oz

Birth Length: 18.5 inches

Time : 7:22 PM

Date: August 2, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Bray’leana Lovett (7); Bradley Lovett (6); Kylie Smith (11 months)

Grandparents: Evelyn Shaw, East Alton; Allen Clark, East Alton; Gardell Ballinger, East Alton

