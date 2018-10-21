BUFFALO GROVE – Edwardsville’s doubles team of Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli advanced to the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket in Class 2A, while Triad’s duo of Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess were eliminated in day three of the IHSA girls’ state tennis championships, being held at Buffalo Grove High School and other sites around the suburban Chicago area.

The Karibitian-Cimarolli quarterfinals match was rained out, so the girls were tied for fifth with seven other doubles tandems when the tourney was stopped.

Karibian and Cimarolli defeated Taylor Goldman and Abbey Woods of Aurora Metea Valley 4-6 6-4, 10-4, then defeated Erika Patrow and Elizabeth Hoo of Glenview Glenbrook South in a one set match 8-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. They were to meet Anna Loureiro and Jayme Gross of Orland Park Sandberg in their next match at Schaumburg High School that was cancelled.

Grigg and Suess played one match, the fourth round of the consolation bracket, where they lost to Maddy Jacobs and Sydney Schott of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 6-1, 7-6 (8-5 in the tiebreak), and were eliminated.

The individual championship matches were played on Saturday, and in Class 2A, Kiley Rabjohns of Lake Forest defeated Maria Goheen of West Aurora 6-3, 6-3. The doubles crown went to Samantha Choi and Emily Orlove of Wheaton-Warrenville South, defeating Alaina and Athena Kolli of Lincolnshire Stevenson 6-1, 6-0.

Over in Class 1A, it was McKenna Schaefbauer of Normal University winning the state title over Claudia Miller of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 6-1, 6-1, while in the doubles, Sophie Ishiwari and Isabel Kapustka of Chicago Payton winning over Annabel Edwards and Elaine Sarazen of Chicago Latin 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.

