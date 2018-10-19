BUFFALO GROVE – The doubles team of Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli advanced to the third round of the IHSA Class 2A girls tennis championship on Thursday before losing, but are still alive in the consolation bracket as the tournament got underway at Buffalo Grove High School and other sites in suburban Chicagoland.

The Tigers’ other doubles team of Hannah Colbert and Annie McGinnis won in the first round of the consolation bracket before being eliminated, while singles player Chloe Trimpe lost her two matches on the opening day and was also eliminated.

Karibian and Cimarolli won their first-round match over Ashley Samuta and Emma Chirila of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 6-0. 6-4, then defeated Samantha Frishman and Grace Chatas of Northbrook Glenbrook North 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. The duo lost in the third round 6-2, 6-3 to Monique Brual and Samara Michael of Highland Park, and were relegated to the consolation bracket. Karibian and Cimarolli will play the winner of a third round match between Katie Materick and Lara Moreno of LaGrange Lyons and Taylor Goldman and Abbey Woods of Aurora Metea Valley at Schaumburg High School on Friday.

Colbert and McGinnis lost their first-round match to Kavya Rachapelli and Irene Zhang of Naperville North 6-2, 6-4, but won their first round consolation match over Aimee Puz and Brigid LoConte of Darien Hinsdale South 6-2, 6-4. The pair was eliminated in the second round by Hsing-Yng Louh and Reagan Wells of Rockton Hononegah 6-4. 1-6, 10-5.

Trimpe dropped her first round singles match to Cody Avis of Lake Forest 6-1, 7-5, and then was eliminated in the first consolation round, losing to Lauren Legardy of Homewood-Flossmoor 1-6, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), 16-14.

Alton’s only representative, Hannah Macias in the singles, lost her first-round match to Daniella Nenadovich of Lisle Benet Academy 6-0. 6-0, but rebounded to win her first-round consolation match over Ruhl Gulati of Huntley 7-5, 6-3. Macias was eliminated in the next round, losing to Gerda Jucys of Downers Grove South 6-2, 6-1.

Over in the Class 1A tournament, Triad’s doubles team of Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket. The team won their first round match over Rockford Lutheran’s Alyssa Guse and Heldea Vaudt 6-1, 7-5, but lost in the second round to Emily Sun and Isabella Kellemeier of Chicago University 6-1, 6-1. Grigg and Suess eliminated Emma Crawford and Sydney Cochrane of Champaign Central in the second round of the consolation bracket 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round, where they’ll play Kyrsten Darrough and Gracy Himelick of Flora.

The Knights’ other doubles team of Caitlyn Smith and Gillian Rockwell won their first-round match over Ashlen Deluca and Ashley Basden of Highland 6-2. 4-6, 6-2, but lost in the second round to Abygale Ahn and Cassandra Lee of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-0. 6-0. They were eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket by Celine Feria and MiaBella Provenzano of Rockford Boylan Catholic 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

In the singles competition, Triad’s Evelyn Wells was a first-round winner over Brooke Akrami of Palos Heights Chicago Christian 6-2, 6-3, but lost in the second round to Lucy Wells of Chicago Latin 6-0, 6-1. Wells lost in the second consolation round to Aly Culotta of Woodstock North 6-0, 6-1 and was eliminated.

The Knights’ other singles player, Stephanie Kafer, won her first round match over Chikako Barnes of Champaign Central 6-0, 6-1, but also lost in the second round 6-0, 6-0 to Jennifer Lewis of Chicago University. Kafer lost in the second consolation round Ana Cuartas of Marion 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-1 and was also eliminated.

In the doubles’ competition, Jersey’s Hannah Hudson and Chelsea Maag defeated Crawford and Cochrane in the opening round 6-0, 6-0, but lost in the second round to Sophie Ishiwari and Isabel Kapustka of Chicago Payton 6-2, 6-1. Hudson and Maag won their second-round consolation match over Mel Zimmerman and Reilly McGinn of Mundelein Carmel 6-2, 6-7 (5-7 in the tiebreak), 10-6 to advance to the third consolation round, They’ll face Grace Horky and Maggie O’Brien of Lemont on Friday at Rolling Meadows High.

Over on the singles’ side, Marquette Catholic’s Maria Wendle lost in the first round to Clair Moore of Quincy Notre Dame 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-3, but won her first round consolation match over Ayanna King of Chicago Morgan Park Academy 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-1. Wendle was eliminated in the second consolation round by Reagan Ridgway of Herrin 6-0, 6-1.

In the Class 2A team standings, Edwardsville is in 18th place with five points while Alton has one point. The top three schools are Hinsdale Central with 22 points, Winnetka New Trier second with 16, and Glenbard West with 14.

In Class 1A, Triad is tied for sixth with Normal University with nine points, Jersey has three points and Marquette one. Chicago Latin and Winnetka North Shore Country Day are tied for the lead with 16 points, while Chicago University is in third with 14.

Play continues tomorrow at Buffalo Grove High School and various other schools in the area, concluding on Saturday with championship matches.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

