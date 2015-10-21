ALTON, IL – Kari Fritz, manager of the Intensive Care Unit at Alton Memorial Hospital, was among 13 BJC HealthCare employees honored for personal health achievements in the 2015 Health Hall of Fame program. The annual program recognizes employees who have inspired others through a major lifestyle change that has benefited their health, a medical recovery, or involvement in community organizations that advance health and wellness causes.

Kari’s co-workers say that she’s an inspiration and an example of good health to others. During the past year, Fritz has lost more than 70 pounds.

“And she didn’t accomplish this by using a fad diet or a quick fix, but by making healthy eating choices, working with a diet/lifestyle coach, and maintaining an exercise routine,” one of her nominators says.

Article continues after sponsor message

When Fritz set out to make these major lifestyle changes, she started by overhauling her eating habits, making more healthful food choices both at home and at work, and increasing her exercise. Her nominator says that she independently started working out in the fitness center at Alton Memorial -- and that Kari can be found there on a daily basis.

“With her healthy habits, her endurance has increased and her persistence has definitely paid off,” her nominator says. “She has been an inspiration to many employees and willingly helps others who are interested in making lifestyle changes.”

The BJC Health Hall of Fame was launched in 2003 to recognize employee health accomplishments at all BJC hospital and health service organizations. Employees are nominated by their co-workers and winners are selected by a hospital committee. The Health Hall of Fame is part of the BJC Help for Your Health employee wellness program, which also includes free annual employee health screenings, fitness center discounts, weight management programs, free tobacco cessation support and health awareness campaigns.

Alton Memorial Hospital is a member of BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the U.S., serving residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, mid-Missouri and southern Illinois regions.

More like this: