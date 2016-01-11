Woods Brings 20 years of health care industry experience to successful marketplace

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) today announced Karen Woods as the new director of Get Covered Illinois (GCI), the Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace that has enrolled nearly one million people in quality health coverage since it launched in 2013.

"I am excited to assume the leadership role for Get Covered Illinois and work with the GCI team,” said Woods. “I look forward to enhancing the opportunity for residents of Illinois to have access to the quality healthcare they need."

Prior to joining GCI, Woods served as Executive Director of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Retail Claim Operation. She has held various leadership roles within Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Service Corporation and is experienced in strategic planning and execution, project management, customer service, vendor management and business leadership.

Woods will now lead Get Covered Illinois, a program that in its third open enrollment phase has enrolled 348,346 people in health plans through January 2, 2016. This shows a twenty percent enrollment increase from last year.

Get Covered Illinois is still helping enroll Illinois residents until January 31st . Free in-person assistance is available across the state, as well as online and over the phone, with a specially trained Navigator, agent or broker who can help enrollees understand their options. There are hundreds of certified professionals ready to help that can be located on the GCI website or through the GCI Help Desk.

For further information, visit the Get Covered Illinois website at www.GetCoveredIllinos.gov or call 1-866-311-1119.

Important Dates to Remember:

January 15, 2016: Last day to enroll in or change plans for new coverage to start February 1, 2016

January 31, 2016: 2016 Open Enrollment ends. Enrollments or changes between January 16 and January 31 take effect March 1, 2016

