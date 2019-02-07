GODFREY – Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance is trying to connect State Farm customers to local businesses in the Riverbend through State Farm’s newest incentive, “Community Offers”. Community Offers is a free program that helps promote your products and services locally. This is a way to connect your brand to 17 million State Farm customers at no additional cost. This will help your business increase traffic while building loyalty for State Farm; a win-win for your business, your customer, and State Farm.

The Community Offers program will share money saving offers from local and national merchants to State Farm customers in hopes of driving more traffic to your business. The simple process to sign up goes like this: Register by telling State Farm more about your company and apply to become a member of Community Offers, Create by helping customers save with custom offers available exclusively on Community Offers, and Confirm after State Farm reviews your information and contacts you.

You can create almost any type of offer that you think your customer would value most. That could be offering a percentage off, buy one get one promotions, or specific saving. With these possibilities you can create new traffic through your business, and maybe get new loyal customers who wouldn’t have shopped with you otherwise. This is an innovative new program that costs you nothing, and can help build your brand.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you would like to sign up to participate in Community Offers you can visit st8.fm/merchantenroll. If you have any questions about this program and want to learn more you can call Karen Wilson State Farm at 618-466-5774, visit them at 225 Tolle Lane Godfrey, Illinois 62035, or go online to karenwilsonins.com.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. If you would like the Growth Association to showcase your place of business please contact Alex St. Peters at 618-467-2280. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

More like this:

Related Video: