EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Attorney's Office today announced Lloyd Parker, 32, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was sentenced last week to 262 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Parker pled guilty to the charged conspiracies, as well as distribution and possession of methamphetamine, on March 9, 2021. Some of Parker's distribution took place in East St. Louis.

The crimes took place between 2014 and 2018. In addition to East St. Louis, the distribution also involved the selling of illegal drugs in Los Angeles, California; Ontario, California; Houston, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and other locations. Overall, the organization was responsible for the distribution of approximately 240 pounds of methamphetamine and 48 kilograms of cocaine in the Southern District of Illinois and elsewhere.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parker personally distributed or assisted in the acquisition of over 60 pounds of methamphetamine and over 5 kilograms of cocaine.

As part of his sentence, Parker was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release and pay a $700 fine. Some of Parker’s alleged co-conspirators were charged in the same case, and several are still awaiting trial. This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. This case was investigated by the DEA, the IRS, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Illinois State Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

More like this: