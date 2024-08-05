EDWARDSVILLE - It will be a pair of unseeded players competing for the singles championship, while the third seeded doubles team took a three-set thriller to win the title on the penultimate day seven of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Play began in the morning, but was delayed through the afternoon, due to the building heat, as sunny and hot weather ruled the day Play resumed in the evening, and led to very exciting tennis.

In the doubles final, the third seeds of Felix Corwin and Nathan Ponwith won the championship over fourth seeds Lucas Horve and Oliver Okonkwo 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 2-6, 10-5 in a great match provided non-stop thrills. Horve and Okonkwo had eliminated the top seeded team of Pranav Kumar and Joshua Sheehy in straight sets, both decided by a tiebreak, while Corwin and Ponwith won over unseeded Collin Altamirano and Leo Vithoonien in the semifinals on Friday.

In the singles semifinals, unseeded Kyle Kang knocked out second seed Colin Sinclair 6-1, 6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak), 3-1, when Sinclair was forced to retire from the match, while another unseeded player, Gavin Young, eliminated eighth seed Adam Neff 6-7 (3-7 in the tiebreak), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak).

Kang advances to the final as a wild card entry, eliminating second seed Sinclair, while Young upset top seed Andres Martin in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinal, then winning over Neff to reach the final.

Kang and Young meet in the singles final on the final day of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Both Singles And Doubles Seeds Knocked Out, Second Seed Sinclair Survives On Day Six Of Edwardsville Futures

Both top singles seed Andres Martin and top doubles seed Pranav Kumar and Joshua Sheehy were eliminated, while second seeded singles player Colin Sinclair went through to the semifinals on day six of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on Friday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Wall-to-wall sunshine ruled the day, with the temps not being very oppressive, and the conditions made for great tennis throughout the day.

In the singles quarterfinals, Martin lost to Gavin Young 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, while eighth-seeded Adam Neff won over Kenta Miyoshi 6-3, 6-4 in the upper half of the bracket. In the lower half, Kyle Kang got past Michael Zhang 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreak), and Sinclair took a close win over Nicolas Ian Kotzen 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (1-7 in the tiebreak), 7-5.

The doubles semifinals had a pair of good matches, and in the results, fourth seeds Lucas Horve and Oliver Okonkwo eliminated Kumar and Sheehy 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), while the third seeds, Felix Corwin and Nathan Ponwith, won over Collin Altamirano and Leo Vithoonien 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the final.

