DOW - A man from Kane has been charged after allegedly punching someone in the face and aggressively approaching a 10-year-old child at the Do Drop Inn in Dow.

David A. Depper, 38, of Kane, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault on public property.

On June 22, 2024, Depper allegedly struck an individual “in the face with his fist” while at the Do Drop Inn. He then approached a 10-year-old child “with his arms flexed in a defensive posture and asked [the] minor child if she ‘wanted to go.’”

Jersey County court records indicate Depper was granted pretrial release. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 20, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

