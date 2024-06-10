Andrea J. McCoy

KAMPSVILLE - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reported today about a follow-up to a disturbance in progress report at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Illinois State Highway 96, Kampsville, in Calhoun County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun Chief Deputy Zach Hardin said after an investigation, Andrea J McCoy, age 44, of Kampsville, was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Aggravated Battery to Peace Officer,
  • Battery (Three Counts),
  • Disorderly Conduct.

Hardin said McCoy was arrested without incident and was booked into the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this:

May 28, 2024 - Kampsville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Disturbance Incident

Jun 2, 2024 - Investigation Leads To Arrests On Churchman Hollow Road

May 9, 2024 - Take Aim at New Mountain Archery Fest

Apr 22, 2024 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Arrests Two Greenfield Men On Meth Possession Charge

May 3, 2024 - Alton Family Welcomes New Addition: Rex Theodore Klunk

 