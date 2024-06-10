KAMPSVILLE - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reported today about a follow-up to a disturbance in progress report at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Illinois State Highway 96, Kampsville, in Calhoun County.

Calhoun Chief Deputy Zach Hardin said after an investigation, Andrea J McCoy, age 44, of Kampsville, was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Battery to Peace Officer,

Battery (Three Counts),

Disorderly Conduct.

Hardin said McCoy was arrested without incident and was booked into the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

