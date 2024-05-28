CALHOUN COUNTY - A Kampsville man faces multiple charges after an investigation of a disturbance on May 20, 2024.

Calhoun Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Zach Hardin said when the sheriff's office was notified of a disturbance in progress, a man had allegedly brandished a firearm, at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Illinois State Highway 96, Kampsville, Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff Chief Deputy Hardin responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident. A firearm used in connection with the following offenses was recovered at a nearby residence.

Subsequent to an investigation, Austen M. Weglarek, age 22, of Kampsville, was arrested for the following offenses:

Obstructing Justice,

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon,

Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon,

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (Three Counts)

Disorderly Conduct.

Weglarek was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held without Bond.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

