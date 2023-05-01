HARDIN - On April 22, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a delayed complaint of a domestic disturbance that had occurred on April 21st at a residence on South Broadway in Kampsville.

A Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and began an investigation. A Deputy Sheriff with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the area to assist with the investigation.

Subsequent to an investigation, Andrew G. Osborn, age 34, of Kampsville, was arrested on the following charge:

Aggravated Domestic Battery – (Second or Subsequent Offense)

Osborn was arrested without incident, and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance. We would also like to thank the concerned citizens who assisted in the reporting of this incident.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

If you or someone you know is a victim of Domestic Violence, never hesitate to ask for assistance from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Any reportees may remain anonymous.

Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. There are resources available to you. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233

