KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that improvements and repairs to the Kampsville Ferry requiring the ferry to remain closed will require additional time to complete. The closure will last through Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The following detour will continue to be in place until completion:

Westbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Eldred, go south on S. Hillview/Eldred Road to Illinois 16/100 westbound to Illinois 100 northbound to Kampsville.

Eastbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Kampsville, go south on Illinois 100 to Illinois 16/100 eastbound to S. Hillview/Eldred Road northbound to Eldred.



The full closure is necessary to construct new roadway ramps to the ferry. After the ramp work is completed, the ferry will reopen and construction will continue with the ferry office parking lot, but traffic should be minimally affected. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer of 2022.

Drivers should be alert and obey the construction signs. Motorists should follow the signed detour during the complete closure.

