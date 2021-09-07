Kampsville– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that improvements and repairs to the Kampsville Ferry will require a full closure on both sides of the Illinois River beginning, Monday, Sept. 13. To complete the work, the full closure will last through Friday, Sept. 30.

The following detour will be in place:

Westbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Eldred, go south on S. Hillview/Eldred Road to Illinois 16/100 westbound to Illinois 100 northbound to Kampsville.

Eastbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Kampsville, go south on Illinois 100 to Illinois 16/100 eastbound to S. Hillview/Eldred Road northbound to Eldred.

The full closure is necessary to construct new roadway ramps to the ferry. After the work is completed, the ferry will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, and construction will continue with the ferry office parking lot, but traffic should be minimally affected. The overall project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.

Drivers should be alert and obey the construction signs. Motorists should follow the signed detour during the complete closure.

The contractor on this project is the Keeley & Sons, Inc. of East St. Louis, Illinois.

