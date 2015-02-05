If one would take a look at Nick Kaltmayer on surface, they might think with his 6-foot-8 frame, he is a basketball player.

For those who had a chance to see Kaltmayer on the football field, they know he is an outstanding lineman. On Wednesday, he signed a letter of intent to attend Western Illinois University on scholarship.

Kaltmeyer earned Academic All-State honors this season and was a first-team All-Southwestern Conference selection.

Kaltmayer was recruited by several Division I schools, but he wanted to stay in Illinois.

Edwardsville coach Matt Martin describes Kaltmayer as one of the team's key leaders on defense this past year.

“He led our success quite often,” Martin said of Kaltmayer.

Kaltmayer said he just recently made a decision to attend Western Illinois after multiple recruiters were bidding for him.

“I definitely liked the coaching staff and the location of the school,” he said.

He said he loved playing basketball with his height, but it was football that he holds on to the most.

“Football is definitely my main sport,” he said.

