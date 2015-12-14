Kaleb Laurence Hudson
December 14, 2015 1:21 PM
Name: Kaleb Laurence Hudson
Parents: Larry Hudson and Katrina (Mitchell) Hudson
Weight: 6 pounds 12 ounces
Length: 19 inches
Birthdate: December 7, 2015
Time: 4:19 PM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Samya Hudson age 6
Maternal Grandparents: James and Karen Lovett of Alton
Paternal Grandparents: Vance and Carol Shannon of Bridgeton, MO
Maternal Great-Grandparents: Floyd and Susie Ingram of Alton
Paternal Great-Grandmother: Norma Snowden of Ferguson, MO
