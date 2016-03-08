Name: Kalani Mae Newelt Hazelip

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Danielle Newell and Paul Coleman III of South Roxana

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 2:43 AM

Date: 11/12/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Mason Newell Hazelip

Grand parents:Danny and Michelle Newell of South Roxana, Angie Schehl and Roy Schehl of Wood River, Paul Coleman Jr. and Missy of Wood River

Great Grandparents: Jim Pitchford of Branson, IL and Paul Coleman Sr. of Hartford

More like this:

Jan 9, 2024 - Southwestern High School Semester 1 2023-2024 High Honor and Honor Roll

Apr 9, 2024 - Heads to Sky! SIUE’s LRC Co-Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing and Party 

Feb 18, 2024 - Many Theft Charges Filed Across Madison County

Feb 15, 2024 - Reps. Robin Kelly, Clarke, Watson Coleman, Fitzpatrick Introduce The Bipartisan Protect Black Women And Girls Act

Feb 9, 2024 - Wordi Gras Is Set For Another Big Day On Saturday, Feb. 10, In Worden

 