Name: Kairi Janice Mae Wood Parents: Rebecca and Chris Wood Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz Birth Length: 18 inches Time : 7:19 PM Date: 6/30/2015 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Siblings: Conner (6) Brooklyn (4) Grand parents: Sam and Jan Wood of Brighton, Donna Tarkington of Shipman, Bill Tarkington of Virginia Beach, VA and Pam Wood of Brighton Great Grandparents: Don Hill of Hardon, Muriel Ghose od Shipman, Doris Tarkington of Suffolk, VA