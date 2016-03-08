Name: Kairi Janice Mae Wood

Parents: Rebecca and Chris Wood

Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 7:19 PM

Date: 6/30/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Conner (6) Brooklyn (4)

Grand parents: Sam and Jan Wood of Brighton, Donna Tarkington of Shipman, Bill Tarkington of Virginia Beach, VA and Pam Wood of Brighton

Great Grandparents: Don Hill of Hardon, Muriel Ghose od Shipman, Doris Tarkington of Suffolk, VA

