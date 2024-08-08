WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior Kaidence Reef has earned three consecutive all-conference honors for the Oilers in soccer.

Oilers head girls soccer coach Diane Cox rates Reef the squad’s “best player.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Reef is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

“She is definitely a hard worker and has been our top scorer,” Cox said. “She plays literally every position if needed. She has even played goalie. Soccer comes naturally for her.”

This fall, Reef will be a setter for the East Alton-Wood River girls volleyball team, so she is an all-around athlete.

Again, congrats to Reef on her honor as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of the Month for the Oilers.

