WOOD RIVER - Kaidence Reef had a stellar girls' soccer season for the Oilers in 2023 as a sophomore. The future looks bright for the 2023 All-Conference Cahokia Conference selection.

Reef is also a Midwest Members Athlete of the Month selection for the Oilers.

She thanked her parents for all their support and her coach Jesse Daniels for his mentorship.

"I’ve played for 10-plus years and I like the competitive nature of the sport," she said. "My involvement in sports has taught me that I need to work hard for things I'd like to achieve in life."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She said she would like to attend college possibly at SEMO or somewhere in Hawaii.

"I would like to do something in business or be a marine biologist," she said of her future plans.

Kaidence is also a setter-right-side player on the Oilers girls' volleyball team.

Kaidence is a straight-A student and is on the high honor roll at her school.

More like this:

Related Video: