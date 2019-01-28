FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Collinsville bowling senior Ryan Warner, who finished ninth in the individual standings to qualify for the final day when his team was eliminated on Friday, finished tied for seventh with Josh Edgin of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East on the final day of the Illinois High School Association boys state bowling tournament on Saturday morning and afternoon at St. Clair Bowl.

Warner and Edgin finished tied with a score of 2,674, while Warner’s teammate, Ethan Gardner, ended 41st with a score of 2,457. Roxana’s Christian Bertoletti was 31st with a score of 2,505, and the Shells’ Ethan Baumgartner finished 61st with a score of 2,381.

Edgar Burgos of St. Charles East was the individual champion with a two-day, 12-game score of 2,868, which included a perfect 300 game in his opener. Cameron Crowe of Orland Park Carl Sandburg was the runner-up, with a score of 2,829, and third place went to Noah Mandujano of Machesney Park Harlem, who bowled 2,739.

Harlem won the team state championship with a score of 12,851, Minooka was second with a score of 12, 714, and the third place team was Joliet West, with a score of 12,614. Columbia, the only Metro-East team to qualify for the second day, finished in a sixth-place tie with Rockton Hononegah; both had scores of 12.310.

