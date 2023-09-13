COLLINSVILLE - Logan Rynders scored the opening goal of the match, but after that, it was all Collinsville, as the Kahoks scored eight unanswered goals, including four in a span of nearly eight minutes in the second half, in their 8-1 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday night at Kahok Stadium.

Rynders scored after five minutes when he put in a free kick from Dillon Cowan, who was credited with an assist on the play, to put the Redbirds up 1-0.

The Kahoks then came back as Sam Garafalo scored a brace (two goals), equalizing in the seventh minute, then scoring again after 20 minutes to give Collinsville a 2-1 lead, an advantage they would never relinquish.

Article continues after sponsor message

Before the end of the first half, Juan Carlos Doria would extend the Kahok lead to 3-1 in the 29th minute, then right before halftime, Joey Morales would score his first of the season to put Collinsville ahead 4-1 at the break.

The Kahoks scored their four second-half goals in a span of 7:56 of the period, with T.J. Carter, Adam Reiniger, Landon Mahat, finishing the blitz off with Doria scoring a brace (two goals) to give the Kahoks their 8-1 win.

Collinsville is now 3-4-0 and next play at O'Fallon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., then host Triad Saturday at 1 p.m. before hosting the Riverbend Derby match against Marquette Catholic Monday night at Public School Stadium in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

More like this: