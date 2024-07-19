COLLINSVILLE - Ethan Bagwell, who is considered to be one of the top pitching prospects in the St. Louis area, was selected in the sixth round by the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball Draft, presented by Nike, on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

Bagwell, a right-handed pitcher, is expected to sign with the Braves, according to reports in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, instead of playing for the University of Missouri, where he had signed a letter of intent.

Bagwell, the 191st selection overall, had a stellar career with the Kahoks, going 4-3 in his senior year last season, with a 1.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts and only 20 walks in helping Collinsville to a 17-18 record.

Bagwell decided to drop other sports this past season to concentrate on baseball, and has a very good fastball and slider, and has much to work with, according to scouting reports.

Bagwell was the only area player selected in this year's draft. No Edwardsville players were selected by any team.

Bagwell is expected to be the second Kahok player in the last few seasons to sign with a MLB club, since Tanner Houck was signed by the Boston Red Sox after being chosen in 2017.

Houck, also a pitcher, recently appeared in the MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, where the American League came from behind to defeat the National League 5-3.

