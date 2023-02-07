WOOD RIVER - Kacey M. Hill is the 2022 Wood River Telecommunicator of the Year.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said telecommunications have a stressful job and must stay calm in frantic situations, listen to violent events, and cope with their own strikes of adrenaline.

“Telecommunicators must have good judgment skills and the ability to make decisions quickly,” Chief Wells said. “The prioritize calls by the level of importance. They need to recognize the difference between emergencies and non-emergencies.

“Telecommunicator Hill is a great example of the description above and remained focused and calm during an officer-involved shooting in the Village of South Roxana, an officer-involved shooting in the City of Wood River, and a large fire at Lewis & Clark Junior High/Elementary. She performed her job above and beyond the call of duty.”

Chief Wells said Hill makes a difference in the community and exemplifies the mission of the police department.

“She has positively impacted our staff with her skills, knowledge, and willingness to help others.”

