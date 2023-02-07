Kacey M. Hill is the 2022 Wood River Telecommunicator of the Year. WOOD RIVER - Kacey M. Hill is the 2022 Wood River Telecommunicator of the Year.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said telecommunications have a stressful job and must stay calm in frantic situations, listen to violent events, and cope with their own strikes of adrenaline.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Telecommunicators must have good judgment skills and the ability to make decisions quickly,” Chief Wells said. “The prioritize calls by the level of importance. They need to recognize the difference between emergencies and non-emergencies.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Telecommunicator Hill is a great example of the description above and remained focused and calm during an officer-involved shooting in the Village of South Roxana, an officer-involved shooting in the City of Wood River, and a large fire at Lewis & Clark Junior High/Elementary. She performed her job above and beyond the call of duty.”

Chief Wells said Hill makes a difference in the community and exemplifies the mission of the police department.

“She has positively impacted our staff with her skills, knowledge, and willingness to help others.”

More like this:

Nov 15, 2023 - Pedestrian Struck, Injured, On Vaughn Road In Wood River

Oct 5, 2023 - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Oct 26, 2023 - Tyler Timmins Drive Dedicated in Honor of Fallen Police Officer

Oct 10, 2023 - Public Invited to Tyler Timmins Drive Dedication to Honor Fallen Police Officer

Sep 18, 2023 - Wood River Police Ready For End Of Cash Bail

 