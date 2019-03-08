ALTON - On a near-quarterly basis, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s hosts informative luncheons and on Friday, March 8, the topic of their presentation was “A Healthy Workplace” in which K-9 Officer Michael Morelli with the Street Crimes Unit of the Alton Police Department will provide a hands-on drug recognition learning experience.

The presentation was kicked off by both Ajay Pathak, president, and CEO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Health Center and after a few words from Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons Officer Morelli began his presentation.

He opened by describing how a person’s behavior can signal the possible use of drugs and went on to say that drug addiction affects everyone.

He forcefully stressed the danger involved in handling drugs noting that fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug is so potent that even touching the substance or coming in contact with something that’s been in contact with it could cause severe injury.

The attendance at the luncheon was at capacity and everyone there was given a pair of disposable latex gloves because Officer Morelli handed out samples of drugs and drug paraphernalia so that those in attendance would know it if they ever crossed its path with illicit drugs.

He passed around marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine as well as crack pipes, pinch hitters, dugouts, and bongs.

The goal was to let attendees see what illegal drugs look like and learn how to recognize when readily available lethal drugs are in your midst. Today potential exposure to drugs is a real threat to average citizens. Importance was placed on how one could protect oneself, workmates and family from accidental harm.

The event was held on the OSF Saint Anthony’s Campus, in their Perpetual Help Center Conference Room.

