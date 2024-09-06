EAST ALTON — A juvenile was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of North Center Street on Friday, prompting a response from the East Alton Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the injured pedestrian near Kutter Park. Due to the severity of the injuries, an Arch Medical Helicopter was summoned to transport the victim.

The juvenile was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment. Further details on the victim’s condition have not been released.

The road was shut down.