ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police released information and a photo about a missing juvenile on Wednesday.

Cloe SchmidtThe missing juvenile is Cloe Schmidt, a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue eyes, long straight blonde hair, and 15 years of age. She was last seen wearing a beige colored T-shirt with black animals printed on it, blue jeans with rips, and blue and white tennis shoes, in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and has not been located since.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Police said Cloe has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.

Anyone with any information on Cloe, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210

More like this:

Oct 8, 2023 - Missing 6-Year-Old Is Located After Missing Persons Report To Police

Nov 10, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigates Three Homicides

Nov 17, 2023 - Police Have Suspect In Custody After Armed Robbery At Collinsville Liquor Store

Nov 9, 2023 - Fatal Pedestrian Struck at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive

4 days ago - Suspect Charged, Arrested In Texas, In Alton Shooting Death

 