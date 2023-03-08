ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police released information and a photo about a missing juvenile on Wednesday.

The missing juvenile is Cloe Schmidt, a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue eyes, long straight blonde hair, and 15 years of age. She was last seen wearing a beige colored T-shirt with black animals printed on it, blue jeans with rips, and blue and white tennis shoes, in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and has not been located since.

St. Louis County Police said Cloe has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.

Anyone with any information on Cloe, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210

