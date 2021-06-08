ROCKBRIDGE - The Rockbridge area just outside Greenfield is devastated after a fire destroyed an entire playground this past Sunday.

Greene County State's Attorney Caleb Bristoe said juvenile petitions have been filed against the boys, alleging one count of arson - for fire destruction of the park, and a second count - criminal damage to state property over $10,000 and less than $100,000. He said the boys were staying with a relative for a weekend when the fire occurred.

Rockridge City Park is about four miles south of Greenfield on Illinois Route 267. Firefighters and the Greene County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the park was engulfed in flames. The Greene County Sheriff's Office immediately investigated the situation and gathered evidence.

The boys were ages 11 and 12. The 12-year-old is from Eldred, and the 11-year-old from Alton.

Briscoe said the playground and its equipment were a "total loss."

Briscoe lives near Rockbridge park and said his kids love the park.

"Many local kids use it," he said. "It was new equipment; it is awful for this to happen right at the start of the summer."

The boys are now with guardians and will appear in court in the near future, Briscoe said.

