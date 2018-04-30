WOOD RIVER - A juvenile female walking to school was struck at 7:38 a.m. Monday by a Madison County Transit Bus at Illinois Route 111 at Hawthorne Avenue in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the juvenile female was walking to school and was struck by a Madison County Bus on Illinois Route 111. The bus was traveling southbound, he said.

"The victim was treated at the scene by emergency personnel," Wells said. "She was flown by helicopter away from the scene to a St. Louis Area Hospital with serious injuries. The highway was closed while the victim was treated and the scene was investigated."

Wells said the accident remains under investigation.

