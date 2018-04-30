WOOD RIVER - A juvenile female walking to school was struck at 7:38 a.m. Monday by a Madison County Transit Bus at Illinois Route 111 at Hawthorne Avenue in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the juvenile female was walking to school and was struck by a Madison County Bus on Illinois Route 111. The bus was traveling southbound, he said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The victim was treated at the scene by emergency personnel," Wells said. "She was flown by helicopter away from the scene to a St. Louis Area Hospital with serious injuries. The highway was closed while the victim was treated and the scene was investigated."

Wells said the accident remains under investigation.

More like this:

Jul 24, 2023 - Wood River Police Respond To Shooting Report, Victim Dies At Hospital

Oct 26, 2023 - Tyler Timmins Drive Dedicated in Honor of Fallen Police Officer

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

Jul 13, 2023 - Names Released Of Victims In Fatal Greyhound Accident

Oct 10, 2023 - Public Invited to Tyler Timmins Drive Dedication to Honor Fallen Police Officer

 