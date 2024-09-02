FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Fairview Heights Police Department reported that the Midwest Wingfest at St. Clair Square Mall was closed early on Saturday evening following incidents involving juveniles and subsequent arrests.

As the sun set, juveniles began arriving at the event without family members and were denied entry. According to the police, some of these juveniles circumvented the barriers by jumping fences in other areas. Fights among juveniles subsequently broke out in the parking lot outside the fenced area, Fairview Heights Police said.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near the Firestone parking lot, prompting further concern.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers arrested two individuals for fighting and used pepper spray to subdue several non-compliant juveniles involved in the altercations. The situation necessitated assistance from additional police agencies. Despite the disturbances, no injuries were reported.

In response to the escalating situation, event management decided to close the Wingfest early. The Midwest Wingfest, a volunteer event, aims to raise funds for combat-wounded soldiers, families of fallen heroes, and first responders.

Event organizers had taken several security measures, including hiring extra police officers, installing fencing around the entire venue, placing cameras throughout the area, and deploying drones. Additionally, juvenile access during nighttime was controlled by allowing entry only with a family member.

The Fairview Heights Police Department continues to investigate the incidents and maintain a presence in the area to ensure public safety.

More like this: