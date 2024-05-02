ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis Family Court on Thursday, May 2, 2024, certified Juanell Carter, 17, as an adult and he was issued a total of 53 charges, including burglary, stealing, and property damage. He resides in the 2100 block of Edmund Avenue in St. Louis, MO.

Carter is being held on a $25,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: "Between June 27, 2022, and June 19, 2023, the defendant broke various windows on numerous vehicles throughout the St. Louis County region. The defendant proceeded to steal numerous purses, credit devices, firearms, and several motor vehicles at various locations. The defendant was apprehended by law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle that contained property from numerous previous reported thefts from other vehicles.

"The defendant's fingerprint was located on one of the damaged vehicles. One of the stolen firearms was seen on the defendant's Instagram page, where it was for sale for $250. The defendant, acting with another, also entered attached garages on June 3, 2023, at two St. Louis County residences while at least one victim was home at the time at each house. In one instance, a purse with credit cards was taken."

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

