ALTON - Edwardsville senior running back Justin Johnson, Jr. had a big opening night of the abbreviated football season, running for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, on runs of six, five and 56 yards as the Tigers defeated Alton 31-7 Mar. 19 at Alton's newly refurbished Public School Stadium.

For his efforts on the field on opening night, and for his hard work and dedication, Johnson has been named the Tigers' iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month.

Johnson, who plays for head coach Matt Martin, was very happy to be back and playing for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half, and felt that his team played very well in gaining the win.

"I'm just glad we were able to get back out here," Johnson said during a post-game interview. "The energy was great, and I felt like the team did very well along the way. I'm very excited, and I felt like I did good tonight."

As with everyone on the Tigers, Johnson is very happy to be back playing after the uncertainty and chaos that has been caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Oh, yeah, I'm very happy we got the opportunity to play," Johnson said, "because a few weeks ago, as a matter of fact a few months ago, we weren't sure if we were going to have a season. To be back out here is amazing. I'm very grateful to have this opportunity."

The first half was a very solid performance for Edwardsville, but there was some sloppy play in the second half. The effort was there the entire game, and Johnson was ecstatic with the way the game went.

"Oh, I'm very happy with everything," Johnson said. "The first half, we came out very energetic, and the execution was great, everyone was getting their assignments done, and everyone's getting the job done. Second half, I felt like we just got to get into condition, we've got to keep that intensity up, and I felt like we got on the ball. But other than that, we did good today."

The Tigers have their home opener March 26 against Belleville East, and Johnson knows that he and the Tigers will be ready to go.

"On to Belleville East next week," Johnson said. "We're going to watch film on Monday, and we're going to be practicing all week to get better and better to prepare for that game."

But of course, Johnson, who signed a letter of intent to play for West Virginia next fall, is happy to be back playing for the Tigers.

"Oh, yeah I am," Johnson said. "Great to be back."

