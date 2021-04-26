EAST ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville senior running back Justin Johnson, Jr. closed out his great career for the Tigers by rushing for 205 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the Tigers' 50-47 loss to East St. Louis in the Southwestern Conference championship game Friday night at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Johnson finished his career by becoming the Tigers' all-time leading rusher with 4,168 yards rushing in his four years on the varsity and 62 touchdowns. In the shortened six-game season this spring, he ran for 1,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. Johnson will no doubt go down as one of the greatest players in the long football history of Edwardsville High School.

"Oh, yeah, it was amazing," Johnson said during a postgame interview. "It's been an honor playing here at Edwardsville, and just the tradition. I love all the coaches and players, it's been great. The last two games, these guys, I'm proud of us. We fought hard today, and that's all I can ask for. Everyone gave 110 percent every play, and that's all I ask for, and I'm glad. I wouldn't rather do it for anybody else."

Looking back on the shortened season, which was moved to spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson felt that he was able to get everything he wanted to from the season.

"Of course," Johnson said. "I have no regrets. I feel like I played really well this season, even thought it was a short season, I feel like a lot was accomplished, and I broke two records. The team, we had a winning record, and I thought we had some pretty good games, so I left it all out there."

The Tigers had back-to-back incredible games in the season's final two weeks, a 43-40 double overtime win at O'Fallon, and this past Friday night's game at East Side. Johnson agreed that the team played its best football in the final two weeks.

"Oh, yeah, it was great," Johnson said. "Like I said, I'm proud of these guys, I wouldn't rather do it with anybody else."

Looking back on his four years with the Tigers, Johnson has a few favorite moments that he'll carry for the rest of his life.

"I have a few favorite moments," Johnson said. "As you know, I've been starting since freshman year, and I'm glad I got pulled up that early. I was able to start, we made it to the semifinals that year (of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs), and next year, we made it to the playoffs again, and playoffs again. And that goes to my teammates in the past, and coaches. I want to thank coach (Matt) Martin; he's a great coach, he's always in the playoffs, making a good run. These guys won't tell you anything wrong. I love these guys, and it's been good."

Johnson will now move on to West Virginia University in Morgantown, W. Va., this coming fall, and he has very high hopes for his time as a college player.

"I'm just hoping to go up there and compete," Johnson said. "Hopefully get some early playing time my freshman year. It's going to be great, it's going to be fun. I can't wait."

