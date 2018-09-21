EDWARDSVILLE – In Edwardsville's game against East St. Louis, Edwardsville sophomore running back Justin Johnson, Jr. had a breakout performance late in the game, having many big runs against the Flyers.

Johnson continued his breakout against Aurora Waubonsie Valley, having many big runs against a very tough defense in the Tigers’ 21-7 loss to the Warriors Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Johnson made the most of his chances again, scoring the Tigers’ lone touchdown on a 16-yard run up the middle in the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

“It was a close game,” Johnson said in an interview following the game, “they’re a very good team, and our starting quarterback went down (Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who left the game in the second quarter after an injury), so I had to put the team on my back and just had to fight through it.”

Johnson had some big runs in the Tigers’ opening drive of the game, which ended when Waubonsie Valley held Edwardsville on downs. Johnson felt that it was a key moment in the game.

“We just had a lack of execution,” Johnson said. “If we execute and finally got the touchdown, then that would change the momentum of the game. Just poor execution.”

The Tigers still kept going and never gave up. And that’s something Johnson takes a lot of pride in.

“Yeah, you never give up,” Johnson said. “The game’s never over. To me, in my eyes, the scoreboard’s 0-0. Just have to play like you’re out there by yourself.”

The Tigers get back to the Southwestern Conference part of the schedule, as they host Alton in a key game next Friday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Johnson knows that the Redbirds are a good team, but he and Edwardsville will be ready to go.

“Alton, they’re a pretty good, talented program too,” Johnson said.

