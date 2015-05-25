http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-25-15-Karlie-Kloss-edit.mp3

Model Karlie Kloss has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine 32 times and according to Vogue Paris is one of the top 30 models of the 2000’s. But on Sunday, prior to throwing out the first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals game, Karlie was just an excited fan back home meeting her favorite team.

“The legendary Stan the Man is definitely a favorite, but I grew up during the home run phenomenon era of Mark McGwire,” shared Kloss, who says she received a free hamburger from being in attendance for one of Big Mac’s monster shots.

Sharing she had a ball hit the gutter as she practiced yesterday, Kloss played catch with her dad to get warmed up before she received some help from guest-instructor Lance Lynn.

“I’m just trying to throw the ball, he was trying to teach me how to pitch it,” laughed Kloss. “So thoughtful of him, however, baby steps. I’ve got to first just throw it. That’s all I want to do, just throw it.”

A graduate of Webster Groves High School, the 22-year old Kloss is ranked as a Super Model by Models.com, has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and has also appeared in the “Bad Blood” music video of friend Taylor Swift.

“Even to hear it out loud sounds kind of funny,” answered Kloss to if she had always wanted to be a super model. “No, I could’ve never imagined any of the things that have happened in the last eight years to lead up to sort of where I am today, having this kind of privilege. It wasn’t that long ago–I started when I was 14, 13-14 when I was discovered. That was just eight years ago almost. It’s flown by. I really am just a normal girl from the ‘Lou. It’s just kind of been a pretty surreal eight years. One thing after the next. It’s grown into something a lot bigger than I ever imagined.”

Most recently, Kloss created a scholarship program, “Kode With Karlie” to pay the tuition for a student to attend coding school.