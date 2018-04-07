Walking with a slight limp from the discomfort, Ryan Sherriff hasn’t ruled himself out for today’s game against Arizona.

“I’m going to actually try and get out there today and see if it feels a little better,” he said. “It should be good to go tomorrow. Just a bruise–he got me pretty good.”

In the 6th inning of Thursday’s home opener, Sherriff took a Ketel Marte line drive off his foot. He showed little effect from the shot, but was removed from the game.

“I was ready to face Goldschmidt, that’s my job,” said Sherriff, who was hit with the soreness after the adrenaline from the game wore off.

“I didn’t really feel it too much when I got hit,” he said. “I knew it got me pretty good, but when I got inside, when looked at it I was like ‘oh no, he got me good’.”

The left-hander has not lost his toe nail, just experienced the yellow and blue bruising to go with the discomfort.

“They’re doing a great job just treating it a little bit, stemming it a little bit,” said Sherriff, who had some fun on Twitter with a fan about the situation.

“I thought that was pretty funny,” laughed Sherriff. “He thought that my foot got disattached from my leg so I was just like, ‘no, it’s still there’.”

Its still attached bud ?? https://t.co/lG3tWZEhFm — Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) April 6, 2018

GREGERSON ON ASSIGNMENT

–The Cardinals announced that Luke Gregerson has been sent to Palm Beach (A+) to begin his rehab assignment. On the disabled list to start the season due to a hamstring strain, Gregerson will pitch tonight for Palm Beach. Closer Greg Holland is also slated to have an appearance.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports