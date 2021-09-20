

ST. LOUIS – On September 17, 2021, a jury found Briran Blake, 30, of Jefferson County, Illinois guilty of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On June 9, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, presented a demand note to the teller, and escaped with almost $2,000 cash. 13 days later, on June 22, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on South Broadway in St. Louis, presented a demand note, and brandished a firearm at the bank teller before escaping with over $4,200 cash. Blake was indicted in August 2019 following analysis of the demand notes and identification of Blake as the suspect by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Crime Laboratory.

The trial began on Tuesday and concluded with the jury verdict of guilty on all counts on Friday. United States District Judge John A. Ross presided over the trial. Sentencing will be held on December 15, 2021. Blake faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Jason Dunkel and Donald Boyce prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States

