JERSEYVILLE - Junior volleyball player Kari Krueger was one of the key players for Jersey Community High School's girls' volleyball team in the 2021 season as the Panthers recently concluded the season at 10-21.

Krueger served up 77 points this season, coming up with 18 aces while getting 168 kills, seven blocks, 23 assists, and 324 digs this season.

For her efforts both on and off the court, Krueger has been named the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month For Jersey Community High School.

Krueger, who played for head coach Toni Goettten, thanked her family and coaches for helping her to succeed both on and off the court.

"I would like to thank both of my parents, Keith and Michelle, along with my grandparents, Penny and Mike Jarman, who are always there to support me and cheer me on at my games," Krueger said. "I would also like to thank coach Abbi Bean and coach Long for always pulling me to the side and giving me in-game adjustments. And a huge thank you to coach Goetten. Coach Goetten believed in me as a freshman and continues to develop not only my skills but pushes me to be the best person, leader, and teammate I can be."

Krueger hasn't been playing volleyball very long but enjoys playing and the positives of the sport.

"I have been playing volleyball since the seventh grade," Krueger said, "and what I like most about volleyball is each point is a new start."

The lessons that volleyball can teach its players have been very important to Krueger as well.

"Sports has taught me leadership, responsibility, and ownership," Krueger said.

Krueger also plays both guard and center for the Panthers' girls basketball team as well as on a traveling softball club. She's interested in the medical field. but hasn't yet decided where she'll go to school at. She plans to major in premed, going on to medical school and becoming a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. She hasn't yet where decided on where she will go to school.

