BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior Deacon Anderson has been a devoted track and field athlete the past five years in junior high and now high school. Anderson appears to be coming into his own this year in the sport for Civic Memorial.

He is being recognized for having a great track season so far as the Tom Lane Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

“I would like to mention my father George Anderson, he was also a track athlete in high school and has always pushed me to do my best," Anderson said. "My brother, Draven Anderson, is the reason I started running track in the first place. Also Mr. Peal, my coach who has always pushed the entire team to do their best, and do his best to understand what the athletes can be going through especially in these unpleasant times.”

Deacon's 400-meter dash time was 55.12 seconds and he was able to run them in a small amount of time. A quality he might have led to this award in his leadership and helping teach the freshman.

In his five years of running track, he said he likes the friendships that come with the sport and also really enjoys racing.

“In high school, I have only done two sports cross country and track, these two sports have helped me with time management and responsibility," he said. "For example, I have to find time to hang out with my friends, do homework, and practice.”

Deacon would love to do track in college. A college he is thinking about attending is the State Technical College of Missouri, this could easily change depending on a change in career plan or a scholarship opportunity.He has always been good at keeping high grades.

Deacon is also a standout for the Eagles boys cross country team.



