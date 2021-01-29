JERSEYVILLE - Junior tennis star Lily Ingram had a very successful 2020 season this past fall for Jersey, as she and her doubles partner, Michelle Maag, took second place in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament. Then the duo became the Panthers' first sectional champions in doubles in over 40 years, which would have sent them to the IHSA state tournament in Class 1A. The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For her accomplishments on the tennis court in the 2020 fall season, Ingram has been named the Panthers' Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for January 2021. Ingram is poised for tremendous success on the tennis courts for fall 2021.

Ingram, who played for head coach Dan Diamond, enjoyed playing for Jersey this season and loved the atmosphere that surrounded the team.

"I have been playing tennis since the sixth grade," Ingram said. "I love how our team and everyone involved is like a family, which makes it more fun to play."

Ingram thanked her coaches, parents and family for all of their help and support throughout the season.

"I would like to thank my coaches, Dan Diamond and Pat Coyle, for cheering and helping me to become a better player throughout the season," Ingram said. "I would also like to thank my parents, my sister, my grandparents and all of my other relatives for always believing in me, and cheering me on at all my matches."

Being involved in tennis at Jersey has helped Ingram in many other aspects as well.

"My high school career and involvement in sports has brought me closer to family and friends," Ingram said, "and it has given me more confidence in everything I do."

Ingram has been involved in the school's musical plays and has some ambitious plans in music as well.

"I am the musicals every year, and last year, I was one of the leads, Kim, in the musical Bye Bye Birdie," Ingram said. "I really love to sing in my spare time, so I'll do the (Jersey) County Fair talent show, and the variety shows that my school holds."

Ingram hopes to continue to play tennis in college but has yet to decide where she'll go to school. She plans to major in a science-oriented field and minor in music. Ingram is hoping to become an ultrasound technician after earning her degree, and was also named focus student of the week in her American history class.

